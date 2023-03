MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Patsy’s Pet Patrol launched Wednesday, and Patsy and her dog Wrigley will be making their first appearance on Saturday.

This weekend is “Rock N’ Paws” at Barefoot Landing. It’s a live music event that helps promote local animal shelters.

Wrigley and Patsy will be at Faux Paws Dog Shop in Dockside Village between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Patsy and Wrigley will be giving out a gift card to the dog shop.