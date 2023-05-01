MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we move into the warmer months, your kids might not be the only ones who want to hop in the pool.

Your dogs may also need to cool down. Trainers say it is a myth that dogs innately know how to swim.

Flailing paws, otherwise known as the doggie paddle, won’t keep all dogs afloat and drowning is a real possibility.

News13 Patsy Kelly has some words of advice for folks planning on heading out to the lake with their pup this summer.

Check with your municipality to be sure the water quality is safe for dogs who tend to consume water while swimming.

And if you want to head to the beach, remember, leashed dogs are only allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

