MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s finally that time of year where you can enjoy a meal outside with your friends, even the four-legged kind . . . if the restaurant allows it.

For years, it’s been legal in many places to let your dog join you on the patio of a restaurant. Now, the FDA is backing that up, saying dogs pose no threat to your health while eating out.

However, not everyone likes that idea.

Don’t worry just yet though — dogs are still not allowed to join their owners at tables indoors unless it’s a service animal, and the outdoor dining guidance does not permit other pets.

Even one dog owner admits she understands why people may not like to dine next to her.

So just how clean are dogs?

Studies show you can get bacteria and diseases from them, but more than likely from a bite — not by petting them or letting them lick you.

But the CDC always recommends people wash their hands after touching even the sweetest pup.

