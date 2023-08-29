NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s Monday, which means it’s time for Patsy’s Pet Patrol in partnership with Barefoot Landing.

Wrigley and I ventured out to Kentucky Mist Distillery on Saturday. It was a perfect day, and we got to sit in the shade on the comfy Adirondack chairs.

The distillery is pet-friendly, so you’re welcome to bring your dog inside. News13’s General Manager Robert Raff even joined us this weekend.

We drew our winner for the $100 gift card while we were there. Congratulations to Lezlie Spencer.

Every month, Wrigley and I are at a new place at Barefoot Landing. We’ll be attending the September Fest on the 16th. You can come out and meet Wrigley and see me compete in a grape stomp against the owner of Duplin Winery.