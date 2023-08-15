MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Here’s a feel-good story to start your week.
A collection of animal sanctuaries in western Ukraine is sheltering animals rescued from the frontlines of Russia’s invasion.
The Home of Rescued Animals is a charitable organization that rescues and rehabilitates wild and domestic animals. Abandoned pets started arriving there about a year ago, and so far the group has taken in about 6,000 animals.
Some of them have found new homes abroad, while others have been settled in other areas of Ukraine.
Workers and volunteers went on an expedition to rescue animals from the Kherson region after the destruction of a dam in June. Many of the volunteers also adopted some of the abandoned pets.
