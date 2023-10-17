NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The fall season is a wonderful assault on our senses, but while we may like the decorations and treats, some of them can be dangerous for our pets.

Pets will eat just about anything, so we turned to an expert to ask about a lot of fall favorites such as apples, straw bales, cornstalks and acorns.

Dr. Mike Hutchinson of Animal General said all of those things should be avoided because they can lead to diarrhea and affect a pet’s kidneys. Things like nuts, grapes and raisins can even cause paralysis.

However, raw pumpkins in appropriate amounts can be good.

“Not the pumpkin pie mix, not pumpkin pie, anything with sugars, especially artificial sweeteners, can be extremely dangerous for our pets,” Hutchinson said.

It’s also important to be careful with scented candles and potpourri that are popular this time of year.

Mushrooms in our yards are also a hidden danger, he said. Some are OK, but others can be toxic. Rodent repellants can also be deadly to your pet, so it’s important to make sure they’re out of your pet’s reach.

On another note, the final appearance for Patsy and Wrigley at Barefoot Landing will be on Oct. 28 during “Boofest” during which Patsy will be the emcee for the pet costume contest.