NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday’s pet costume contest during ‘Boofest’ at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach featured more than three dozen entries.
Costumes included everything from boxers dressed as boxers, little lobsters and even one dressed up as Dolly Parton.
