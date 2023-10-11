NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s Monday, and that means it’s time for Patsy’s Pet Patrol in partnership with Barefoot Landing.

Patsy and Wrigley ventured out to Octoberfest at Barefoot Landing on Saturday. There were lots of great costumes and Patsy emceed the “Every Dog is a Weiner Dog” contest. There were plenty of Pet Patrol bandanas given out, and Wrigley’s grandparents even came out to enjoy the fun.

Plus, Jennifer Lane was the winner of the $100 gift card to LuLu’s restaurant in North Myrtle Beach.

Patsy and Wrigley’s final appearance at Barefoot Landing will be on Oct. 28 during “Boofest.” Patsy will be the emcee for the pet costume contest.