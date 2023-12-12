NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A recent survey at Veterinarians.org revealed that in addition to giving their pets Christmas presents, pet owners in the U.S. also prepare holiday meals for them and include them in holiday activities.

However, it’s important to remember that not all of these traditions are safe for pets. Here are some of the most common holiday hazards for your pets.

Christmas trees

Christmas trees often attract the attention of cats and dogs. However, if a tree is not securely anchored, it can potentially fall and injure an animal.

Tree water also poses a danger to pets because bacteria are known to grow and thrive in sitting water, and that can cause gastrointestinal issues if your pet drinks the water.

Holiday plants

The ASPCA receives more than a quarter of a million cases of potential animal poisonings each year, and plants are the eighth-most reported pet toxin, accounting for 40% of all calls.

Seasonal plants such as mistletoe, holly, lilies, azaleas, evergreens and poinsettias are all toxic to animals. If your pet eats these, they can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and even cardiovascular issues



Cats, in particular, are especially vulnerable to lilies, which can cause kidney failure if they eat them.

Ornaments and tinsel

Shards of broken ornaments can cut a pet’s mouth and damage its digestive tract. Cats are drawn to tinsel and other ribbons. If they swallow them, it could cause an obstruction and lead to surgery.

Other dangers

Among other things, antifreeze, chocolate, alcohol and raw dough can be dangerous for your pet. That’s why it’s important to keep trash bags tied just in case your pet has a habit of foraging.