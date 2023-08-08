MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s Monday, which means it’s time for Patsy’s Pet Patrol in partnership with Barefoot Landing.

We have a feel-good story this week, with Mary, who just might be the coolest dog in town. With temperatures soaring, a cooling vest like Mary’s is perfect for pet owners who want to protect their four-legged friends from the summer heat.

Some people also buy cooling mats, clothes and even miniature sun hats to protect their pets while they’re outdoors.

One animal hospital said the mortality rate for dogs diagnosed with heat stroke is 50% to 56%. But they also say simple prevention is the best treatment. That means staying indoors as much as possible during those super hot days.