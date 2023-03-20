MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There are many dog-friendly places in Myrtle Beach, including the beach itself, with some restrictions.

Until May 1, dogs are allowed on the Myrtle Beach boardwalk and the beach at any time of the day, but must remain on a leash 7 feet or shorter. After May 1, dogs may only be on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Dogs are also allowed to be walked in the Market Common.

Some dog-friendly restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area (dogs are only allowed in outdoor dining areas):

Crepe Creation Cafe (4012 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach)

Tidal Creek Brewhouse (3421 Knoles Street, Myrtle Beach)

Crooked Hammock Brewery (4924 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach)

Pizza Hyena (13 South Ocean Boulevard, Surfside Beach)

Visit Myrtle Beach has a list of eight on its website.

A list of dog-friendly locations in Florence can be found here.