MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We’re just about a week out from Halloween, and accidental poisonings are one of the top pet risks this season.

Most Halloween candies, including anything chocolate, as well as various types of sugar-free treats, raisins and other snacks, are dangerously toxic to cats and dogs, even in small quantities. Plus, dyes in Halloween decorations, painted pumpkins, glow sticks, simmering potpourris and other chemicals can be poisoning risks for pets.

There are other risks for pets surrounding Halloween, including ill-fitting costumes. If pets are dressed in costumes that are inappropriately sized, the animal’s vision, hearing, scent, and airways can get obstructed and cause injuries. In addition, costume materials can be chewed and swallowed, which presents both a choking hazard and a toxicity risk.

There are all kinds of choking hazards around Halloween. Small, decorative items like fake eyeballs, tabletop baubles and glittery accents also pose a danger for your pets. Other hazards include bits of costumes from both pets and humans that fall off, discarded parts of craft projects, candy wrappers and small Halloween toys.

Any of these items, if swallowed by a pet, might cause a bowel obstruction that could be deadly.

Another danger looms when trick-or-treaters come knocking on your door. It’s the perfect time for a pet to slip outside unnoticed and get lost.

Meanwhile, Patsy and Wrigley will be making their final appearance at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Patsy will serve as emcee for “Boofest.”

The daylong event includes costume contests for kids and pets. Registration begins at 11 a.m. There will also be a free showing of “Hocus Pocus” at 7 p.m. on the Dockside Village Amphitheater lawn.