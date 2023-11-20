MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and while some pets love a good spread, there are a handful of Thanksgiving foods they should never be fed.

Foods that are high in dairy, fat or sugar can lead to some digestive fireworks. It’s also best to avoid feeding them anything seasoned with salt, onions or garlic.

The last one to avoid might be surprising for some.

Dogs should not be fed turkey or ham. A lot of roasts, like turkey, are high in tummy-upsetting fats. They are also heavily pre-seasoned with salt, and dogs are much more sensitive to salt than humans. Even a little salt can lead to rapid dehydration.

That means no turkey, no stuffing, no mashed potatoes. So, what can dogs eat at Thanksgiving?

The odds are high that one of the healthiest dog superfoods is already on the menu — sweet potatoes. They’re rich in vitamins A and C to support their vision and immune system.

They’re also loaded in dietary fiber. Just don’t season them.

Other good Thanksgiving foods for dogs include plain, raw Brussel sprouts, green beans and broccoli. However, some of those foods, particularly Brussel sprouts, can make some of them a little gassy.

There is also a way to safely feed your dog turkey. Turkey breast that has the skin, fat and bones removed. Then, boil it in plain water to remove any salt.