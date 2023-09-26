NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s Monday, which means it’s time for Patsy’s Pet Patrol in partnership with Barefoot Landing.

A lot of humane societies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are currently in need of help. They’re overcrowded and need supplies.

One of those — the Darlington County Humane Society — is out of space and is faced with possibly having to euthanize some of its animals. The shelter said many of its dogs have been tested and do well around other dogs, so officials are asking for people to rescue, adopt, or even foster a pet to help save a life.

You can apply on the shelter’s website.

Pet Patrol is also counting down the days until another appearance with Wrigley at Barefoot Landing. We’ll be there on Oct. 7 for Oktoberfest.

There will be a lot going on that day. You can sign up at the News13 table to win a $100 gift card to Lulu’s and pick up a Patsy’s Pet Patrol bandana for your furry friend. Proceeds from the wristband sales will benefit the Humane Society.

There will also be German-inspired food and drink specials, and at 3 p.m., Patsy will emcee the “Every Dog is a Wiener Dog’ contest.