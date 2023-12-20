NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s Monday, which means it’s time for Patsy’s Pet Patrol in partnership with Barefoot Landing.

Please use caution when walking your pets or allowing them outdoors after damaging storms like those that occurred over the weekend. There might be hazards that could cause harm to your pet.

After a tornado or large storm, you should always inspect your property for any hazards that could hurt you or your dog. These could include downed power lines, broken glass or other sharp debris.

You should also make sure your pets have access to clean water and food after these kinds of storms, and, of course, if they are hurt, take them to a veterinarian immediately to get them checked out.