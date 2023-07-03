MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Fourth of July is always quite the celebration for friends and family, and who doesn’t like the fireworks shows?

Well, some of your pets don’t. In fact, the holiday can be a stressful and potentially dangerous period for our furry friends.

The loud fireworks, bustling parties and unfamiliar activities can trigger anxiety and fear in dogs, leading to various issues like trying to escape, injuries and other health complications. Keep in mind that dogs have sensitive hearing.

Here’s how to help.

Play something like Dog-TV, which provides your pet with relaxation episodes of music and calming things that are scientifically designed for your dogs

Give your dog calming treats, such as a low feeder to help it stay calm

Take your dog outside and get plenty of exercise during the day This way, he is tired later at night when the fireworks start.

If you plan on going out, make sure your dog is in a safe space so he can’t injure himself. A crate or something else may help keep him feeling safe and secure.

