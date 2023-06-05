MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s June, which is national Adot-A-Cat month.

It’s also a month that marks the height of kitten season, meaning local animal shelters need the public’s help now more than ever as they try to care for dozens of newborns that end up needing a home.

While Grand Strand animal shelters are having to deal with the influx of kittens, they’re also struggling for funding and supplies as they continue to try to recover from the pandemic.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach has asked for cat sponsors during the past month, and officials said the shelter has four cats that need sponsors right “meow.”

It costs $50 to sponsor a cat, and the donation helps cover the cost of food, litter and preventative care while they’re at the shelter. Updates are sent out when sponsored pets find a loving home.

More information is available on the shelter’s website.