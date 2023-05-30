MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As the summer starts, we spend more time outside with our pets and other people.

Joyell Leonard, a trainer with Off Leash K-9 Training, has some advice about what to do if you see a dog walking toward you.

First, ask the owner’s pemission before approaching or touching the dog. Sometimes, owners or trainers are working with the dog to learn new commands.

It’s also important to be patient. A dog might not want to be greeted by you or they might jump on you. You should give them permission, but don’t be dominant. Turn your body sideways and allow the dog to come to you and then pet it under the chin or on its back.

It’s also important to find a good trainer. It’s good to have someone who can bond with the dog and who can explain things to you.