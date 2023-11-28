MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A mysterious illness has been popping up in dogs across the U.S., causing concern among pet owners and veterinarians.

Amanda House, a pet owner in Michigan, said that when her 7-year-old dog Tucker started coughing in the middle of September, she thought it was a case of kennel cough. However, a month later, Tucker’s cough still had not let up.

House said when she took Tucker to the vet his lab work came back clear, making his illness even more mysterious.

“They look and sound and everything about them feels like it should be kennel-cough type disease,” Dr. Melissa Beyer said. “But they’re just not responding like a normal kennel cough would.”

The illness also doesn’t respond to antibiotics, so Beyer said if your dog appears to be affected by this mysterious illness, it’s important to provide them with plenty of fluids and steroids.

“I think that the most important thing is just early detection, so it doesn’t become pneumonia or get worse,” House said.