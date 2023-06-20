NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Wrigley and I had a blast meeting everyone who came out Saturday to the Carolina Vineyards Winery at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach.

We had a bunch of people sign up to win a gift card, and many wanted to take pictures with my sweet doodle. The winery is dog-friendly, and the owners spoiled Wrigley with lots of treats from behind the counter.

It was a hot one out there over the weekend, especially on the concrete sidewalks, so it was a good time to remind everyone about heat safety for their pets. The winery made sure we had a table and umbrella for shade and even brought Wrigley a water bowl.

Joyell Leonard of Off K9 Training said those kinds of things are important, but also stressed that it’s also important to pay attention to your dog.

“Be aware of what it looks like when your dog goes into heat exhaustion,” Leonard said. “Their gums start to turn that pale color. They start panting a whole lot more. They become lethargic.”