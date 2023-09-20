NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s Monday, which means it’s time for Patsy’s Pet Patrol in partnership with Barefoot Landing.

Wrigley and I had a great time this past Saturday at Barefoot Landing. Septemberfest was a huge hit. There was plenty of grape-stomping with Duplin Winery, and Wrigley got to meet lots of people and their pets.

Plus, there were the cutest dogs available there from the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, and I got to judge the Lucille Ball look-alike contest. There was also a raffle for a $100 gift card from Taco Mundo, which was won by Donna Huguenin.

