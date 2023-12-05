MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For this week’s Pet Patrol, we asked you for holiday pictures of your best friends, and boy, did you deliver!
You sent us photos of Penny dressed in her special Santa Paws outfit and Charlie Brown decked out in a Santa hat and ready for his gifts under the tree.
We also got to meet Ripple, who loves his family and the great workers at Footloose Veterinary Services in Darlington, and Gabbie, who is shown lounging on the couch and admiring the Christmas tree lights.
And, finally, Harlowe came to us from snowy Ohio to sandy South Carolina, where she loved cookies, back scratches and car rides. She crossed the rainbow bridge this year but stays in her owners’ hearts.
