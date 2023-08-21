MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We’re smack dab in the middle of hurricane season, so here are some things you can do to keep your pet safe ahead of tropical weather.

Microchip your pet. If your pet is already chipped, make sure your contact information is current. Most humane societies will microchip your pet for as little as $15, and no appointment is needed.

Know your evacuation route, and find out ahead of time which shelters and hotels are pet friendly.

Check your pet’s collar and add identification tags that have current contact information.

Prepare an emergency kit for your pet that includes food; water; medication; flea and heartworm preventatives; pet first aid supplies; treats and toys; and a copy of medical records.

Have kennels and carriers ready for evacuation.

Pack litter, pee pads, and food and water bowls.

Store your veterinarian’s information on your phone, along with photos of any vet records and pictures of your pet.