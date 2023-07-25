MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s no doubt that summer heat affects animals, so veterinarian Carla McCorvey recommends that all pet owners take these precautions to protect their pets.
- Make sure your pet has access to water on the go, and make sure it isn’t hot
- Avoid pavement and cement when walking your pet
- Use baby sunscreen on your pets to protect bald spots and their ears and nose. They might lick it off, but McCorvey said the protection will remain
- Make sure to keep their coat trimmed throughout the summer
- Be aware that dogs can suffer a heat stroke
