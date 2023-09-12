NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s Monday, which means it’s time for Patsy’s Pet Patrol in partnership with Barefoot Landing.

The 7th annual Septemberfest in North Myrtle Beach is coming up on Saturday, and Patsy and Wrigley will be there for all the fun.

Patsy will guest emcee the “Lucy Look-Alike” contest at 3 p.m. on the Pepsi stage, and you can win by channeling your inner Lucille Ball in the iconic “I Love Lucy” grape-stomping episode.

The featured event will be Duplin Winery’s grape stomp, which will be from noon until 6 p.m. During that same time, the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach will be selling merchandise and conducting raffles.

Live music starts at noon, and there will be craft beer and wine, and entertainment for kids.

Tickets to participate in the grape stomp are available online or at the Duplin Winery tent on Saturday. Patsy will be competing in a grape stomp-off against the owner of Duplin Winery at 2 p.m.

Wrigley will be stationed at the News13 table by the stage, and you can pick up a Patsy’s Pet Patrol bandana and enter to win a $100 gift card to Taco Mundo.