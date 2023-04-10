NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week on Patsy’s Pet Patrol, Patsy and Wrigley made their second appearance at Crooked Hammock Brewery at Barefoot Landing, where they were joined by some special guests.

News13 photographer Alec Daniels, sports reporter/anchor Julia Kennedy and general manager Robert Raff all spent time with Patsy and her doodle.

Patsy and Wrigley visit Barefoot Landing once per month, where they hand out bandannas for your furry friends and give away money.

This month, the raffle giveaway was for a $100 gift card to Crooked Hammock Brewery, and the winner was Tiffany Medward.

Giveaways are done every month, and all you have to do is come visit Patsy and Wrigley. You can find out where they’ll be in the week leading up to the event on her social media and on-air at 4:00 p.m.

The next event is May 13.