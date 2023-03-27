MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week on Pet Patrol, Patsy shares the four Easter hazards for pets.

Chocolate

According to the ASPCA, the Animal Poison Control Center receives several calls each day regarding pets eating chocolate. Most of those exposures happen around four holidays — Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Easter.

The darker the chocolate, the more dangerous it is for pets.

True lilies

True lilies are a real concern for acute kidney injury in cats. If you have them, make sure cats can’t reach them, including the leaves, pollen, or the water the flowers were stored in. All of them could kill your cat.

Plastic Easter grass

Pets can’t absorb that in their bodies, which means it can get lodged in the gastro-intestinal tract.

Signs include vomiting, diarrhea, a decrease in appetite, lethargy and stomach pain.

Fertilizers and herbicides

Many people start gardening and yardwork on Easter weekend. Make sure fertilizers and herbicides are stored where pets can’t chew or puncture the bottle.

Keep pets indoors while applying the products. Wait until the product has been watered in or the ground is dry before letting them out again.

Other hazards

While most pets don’t like the taste of alcohol, sometimes situations happen and they might accidentally get ahold of it.

If they drink it, see the vet as soon as possible, because it could be fatal.

Raisins and grapes can also be dangerous to pets, as can tulips, daffodils, snowdrops, blue bells, crocus to dogs if they eat them. Lilies and daffodils are poisonous to cats.

Keep cleaning products away from pets, and see a vet immediately if you think they ate any.