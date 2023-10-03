NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s Monday, and that means it’s time for Patsy’s Pet Patrol in partnership with Barefoot Landing.

A common question that many humane societies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are asked when someone wants to adopt a pet is, “What breed is my new pet?”

Well, now you can find out and also help out your local animal shelter. Wisdom Panel, which specializes in pet DNA, provides testing for pets, and if you order a kit from them, you’re also benefiting the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach by helping the shelter order kits for its dogs and cats.