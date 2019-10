Visit Us Today!

We carry quality work, safety, hunt and leisure boots and shoes from all of your trusted brands, including: Red Wing, Irish Setter and WORX, Carolina, Thorogood, Wolverine, Timberline Pro, Wolverine, Keen, Avenger and more. Stop by and discover why we have been the go-to-source for work shoes in Myrtle Beach for more than 23 years.



HOURS

Open Monday – Friday 9AM – 6PM

Saturday 10AM – 5PM

Sunday 1PM – 5PM



PHONE: 843-916-9581