Remarkable Women Finalists 2023

Janice Ash Sialiano
Myrtle Beach
Sialiano is a co-founder of the “Community Christmas Dinner.” The annual event was started in the wake of Hurricane Hugo in 1989, just months after Sialiano began volunteering with the American Red Cross’ disaster response team. Read More…
Finalist #2
Finalist’s Hometown
One or two lines about what makes this winner stand out in her community.Read More…
Finalist #3
Finalist’s Hometown
One or two lines about what makes this winner stand out in her community. Read More…
Finalist #4
Finalist’s Hometown
One or two lines about what makes this winner standout in her community. Read More…