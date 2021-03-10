Remarkable Women: Fanci Worthington of Charlotte started food drive, helps those in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Meet Fanci Worthington. She’s from Welcome, NC and now works as a branch manager for Cetera Investors in Charlotte.

“She’s the kind of person who will do everything she can to build you up, she brings others up with her, and she keeps you laughing the whole time,” nominator Kristin Prentice said. “And if you don’t laugh at her jokes, she’s the first one to laugh at them herself!”

Fanci loves to make people smile. She’s been doing it most of her life. She even spent time training at the Second City Comedy Empire in Chicago. But soon after college, it was time to get a little serious.

She started working in the profession she knew best-finance. She grew up with it-her parents had a financial planning practice in Lexington. In her current role at Cetera, she is most proud of one thing: Recruiting with diversity in mind.

“I think it’s an area that doesn’t get touched on very much-is how few women or anybody…there’s just not a lot of that in finance,” Fanci said.

Fanci says she’s built a team at Cetera that reflects her mission in race, age, gender, and sexual orientation. By working with each one of them, her team has increased sales production and grown revenue by around 300 percent each.

“When you look for the best talent, you will find diversity,” she said.

Away from the office, Fanci is passionate about helping others in her community and beyond. While driving past a Charlotte food bank one day, something caught her attention.

“It was cars, nice family cars, lined up four blocks to get food, and it just…it shocked me, it appalled me. I felt like I wanted to do something for it,” she said.

The result was the ‘Fill the F-450 Food Drive’. Fanci joined up with fellow financial services professionals and collected almost 1,200 pounds of food in her F-450 truck.

“During this pandemic, I’ve seen so much humanity, and the second I started the food drive and started posting, I had people I never met before signing up to have me pick up food at their home,” she said.

Back in her hometown of Davidson County, Fanci and her husband are using their home renovation experience to help a family in need. When they learned that a family helping on her dad’s farm lived in a shed with no plumbing, they quickly got to work renovating a mobile home.

“She’s the kind of person who likes to give her time to others when she has it. Considering what she’s doing here at this farm, trying to take care of this family who didn’t ask anything of her. And her and her husband come up here almost every weekend, so they have a home,” Kristin said. “She’s done a fantastic job for me, being a mentor, and the kind of person who I want to be every day when I wake up in the morning.”