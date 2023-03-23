FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman formed an outreach to help food-insecure children in the Pee Dee.

Diane Welsh helped found Help 4 Kids Florence. She was a first grade teacher at Delmae Elementary at the time, so she saw first-hand the struggles children had with being food insecure.

The group started by delivering about 300 bags to the elementary school. Now, it delivers 2,000 bags each week.

“Have been able to function better long-term and have less negative effects from being hungry,” Welsh said. “It became an outreach that the whole community has become involved in.”

Paula Turner nominated Welsh for the honor. She said Welsh is the strongest, hardest working person she knows.

Welsh spends hours applying for grants and ordering the food, and works tirelessly without complaint.

“There are a lot of people who probably deserve this a lot more than I do,” Welsh said. “What I do is just what I do. It’s from my heart. Talking about doing something good isn’t enough. You have to do it.”

The Florence Wine and Food Festival will be held March 30 to benefit Help 4 Kids. Tickets can be purchased here.