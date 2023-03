MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand and Pee Dee’s Remarkable Women winner was announced Friday during News13 First Edition.

Janice Ash Sialiano was News13’s winner.

Sialiano is a co-founder of the “Community Christmas Dinner.” The annual event was started in the wake of Hurricane Hugo in 1989, just months after Sialiano began volunteering with the American Red Cross’ disaster response team.

