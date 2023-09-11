MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — People all over the Carolinas spent Monday honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, including along the Grand Strand.

The 9/11 Memorial was relocated from 29th Avenue North to a new home at Warbird Park off Farrow Parkway.

“Freedom, justice, honor, duty, mercy and hope. Today, we gather in front of a simple piece of steel which represents some of those same words and so much more to us,” said James Normile with the NYPD Retiree Association.

The remembrance memorial features a steel beam from one of the World Trade Center towers. It was donated to the Myrtle Beach community by retired New York City firefighters.

Capt. Jim Walsh, a retired ladder company 17 with the New York Fire Department, said that 22 years ago, nearly 3,000 innocent men, women and children lost their lives.

But on Monday, he said countless individuals have gotten sick or died from the after effects of 9/11.

“Last week, the FDNY added 43 names to our World Trade Center Wall of Honor,” Walsh said. “And eight members have perished since the last name was etched there, which brings that total to 341 FDNY members who have died since 9/11.”

Another retired NYPD officer, Marcello Milone Jr., was there that day. He said he remembers everything just being gray — from the sky to the people.

“It was amazing what we were able to do,” Milone said. “There’s no training for that, and we were the trained group for it. There’s no training for that.”

Milone said he’s grateful that the city put the ceremony on, because it needs to be known how many people suffered and how many people continue to suffer.

“You know what, I think if you asked every one of them, even the ones who are dead, I’m friends with a lot of people and a lot of people on their last call, you ask ‘would you do it again? Would you run into that tower, knowing?’ And all of us say the same thing, ‘of course, it’s what our job was,'” Milone said.

Myrtle Beach thanked DDC Engineering and Stalvery Construction for their hard work and expertise in relocating the memorial.