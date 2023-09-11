MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Monday was a solemn day for first responders and cities across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as they remembered 9/11 on the 22nd anniversary of the attack.
Nearly 3,000 people died on Sept. 21, 200, when 19 al-Qaida members hijacked four commercial airline planes, sending two of the planes into the two World Trade Center towers in Manhattan, one into the Pentagon and one crashing into a field in western Pennsylvania.
News13 will have team coverage of Monday’s 9/11 ceremonies in the Grand Strand and Pee during our afternoon and evening newscasts.