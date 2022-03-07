Which AirPods Pro case is best?

Like many electronics today, AirPods Pro are made to withstand years of use and heavy handling. With that said, it’s still a good idea to invest in a case to protect them from dust, scratches and other damage – as well as to keep from losing them.

Most AirPods Pro cases have sleek, minimalist designs — but that’s not to say they can’t be stylish. One of the most attractive designs, Michael Michael Kors Clipcase for AirPods Pro, features shiny gold hardware and fine leather construction.

What to know before you buy AirPods Pro cases

What is an AirPods Pro case?

AirPods Pro cases offer a second-skin fit over the charging case and lid. Almost all cases are equipped with a keychain or carabiner clip for easy attachment to belt loops, straps or bag hardware. However, some people prefer keeping AirPods Pro cases inside their pockets or bags for better protection — including against inclement weather and theft.

Protection level

When it comes to choosing an AirPods Pro case, many people gravitate toward designs that offer an ideal level of protection.

Thin AirPods Pro cases, including most silicone designs, offer modest protection against dust and light surface damage. Medium: Hard cases, such as plastic or resin designs, offer moderate protection against drops and bumps.

Hard cases, such as plastic or resin designs, offer moderate protection against drops and bumps. High: Rugged AirPods Pro cases, typically made with high-density plastic, offer the most drop protection. Certain cases also offer water or moisture protection.

What to look for in quality AirPods Pro cases

Closure style

There are four main closure styles for AirPods Pro cases: snap, magnetic, locking and open. Each one has benefits and drawbacks to consider, especially if security or ease of access are top considerations.

Snap closures are often seen on envelope-style designer cases. While they have great curb appeal, they can pop open easily when they rub or bump against other items. Magnetic: Magnetic closures are typically seen on hard cases. They prevent the case from accidentally opening, but they make loud “snapping” sounds when you shut them.

Magnetic closures are typically seen on hard cases. They prevent the case from accidentally opening, but they make loud “snapping” sounds when you shut them. Locking: Locking closures, such as those with sliding or twisting mechanisms, are usually present on rugged AirPods Pro cases. Although they’re the most secure option, it can be tedious to open and close them.

Locking closures, such as those with sliding or twisting mechanisms, are usually present on rugged AirPods Pro cases. Although they’re the most secure option, it can be tedious to open and close them. Open: Some AirPods Pro cases, including many lightweight silicone styles, don’t have any closures. They offer easy access to the AirPods Pro, but they obviously lack the security of other designs.

Cutouts

Like many smartphone and tablet cases, AirPods Pro cases often have cutouts. Tiny round holes at the front of the cases reveal the indicator light so users can easily view charge status. There are also oval cutouts at the bottom of AirPods Pro cases that provide charger access. A few cases have dust covers over the charger cutouts, which prevent dust and other particles from settling into the port and obstructing charging.

Hardware

Almost all AirPods Pro cases have hardware in the form of keyrings or carabiner clips. Keyrings are ideal if you want to permanently affix the case to keys or a bag. Carabiner clips, on the other hand, are better if you prefer the flexibility of attaching the case to different locations quickly.

When you compare AirPods Pro cases, closely examine how the keyrings or carabiner clips are attached to the case. Quality cases have durable metal hardware that withstands heavy handling. Flimsy hardware, on the other hand, is prone to bending — and any links or loops that bend will eventually break with enough pressure.

How much you can expect to spend on AirPods Pro cases

Lightweight AirPods Pro cases cost $8-$12, while most plastic and resin cases cost $15-$40. Designer AirPods Pro cases, many of which are made with premium materials, range between $30-$90.

AirPods Pro cases FAQ

Do AirPods Pro cases have warranties?

A. Some cases have limited or lifetime warranties, and you’ll likely need to register your purchase on the manufacturer’s website to take advantage of it. However, case warranties don’t extend to AirPods Pro. For example, if your AirPods Pro break while they’re in the case, the warranty will only cover a case replacement.

Should I buy more than one AirPods Pro case?

A. It’s wise to invest in more than one AirPods Pro case because the protection level you need may vary. Lightweight silicone cases are often used around the home, but if you’re traveling or spending time outdoors, it’s worth getting a rugged case with more protection.

What are the best AirPods Pro cases to buy?

Top AirPods Pro case

Michael Michael Kors Clipcase for AirPods Pro

What you need to know: This elegant case, packaged in a gift-ready box, complements most backpacks and handbags.

What you’ll love: The case offers a snug fit and has a secure snap closure, which means the AirPods Pro won’t accidentally slip out or jiggle inside it. Although the gold hardware appears decorative, it’s durably made. It’s ideal for gifting.

What you should consider: The bottom of the case lacks a hole, and you need to remove the AirPods Pro for charging.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top AirPods Pro case for money

BRG Silicone AirPods Pro Case

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an affordable option, this silicone case is suitable for everyday use.

What you’ll love: It has essential cutouts for the charger and indicator light, and this case is one of few affordable styles whose charger hole has a dust cap. A long metal carabiner clip makes it easy to attach the case to hardware and bag straps.

What you should consider: At best, it offers light protection from dirt, but it’s too thin to protect against drops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Speck Presidio Clickflip AirPods Pro Case

What you need to know: A rugged design, this case completely encloses AirPods Pro and offers superior protection.

What you’ll love: The case has a sliding mechanism that locks it closed. It also has an IP5X dust rating and can withstand drops from four feet, making it popular for travel or active use. Microban-infused material inhibits up to 99% of bacteria growth.

What you should consider: There are a few reports that it is difficult to remove the AirPods Pro from the case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

