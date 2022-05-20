Which ‘Beauty and the Beast’ gifts are best?

Disney’s animated “Beauty and the Beast” is a classic film beloved by many. Although it made its debut in 1991, its fanbase spans across generations. In 2018, a live-action version of the film was released to much praise. The film starred “Harry Potter” alum Emma Watson helping to bring more attention, and possibly more fans, to the project.

Because the film has yet to cease in popularity—and perhaps never will—there is always someone looking to purchase their next “Beauty and the Beast” item. Our top pick, The Disney Dreams Collection: Beauty and the Beast Falling in Love Puzzle, is an excellent choice for the “Beauty and the Beast” fan in your life.

What to know before you buy ‘Beauty and the Beast’ gifts

Age of the receiver

Although the animated “Beauty and the Beast” is a film for all ages, not all gifts are suitable for young children. When shopping for toys, check the manufacturer’s age requirement before purchasing.

Certified product

There are countless duplications of certified products that are cheaply made and inauthentic. The best way to tell is to look for officially certified products. The tags may not always be the best indicator, so make sure you’re reaching out to the seller and thoroughly reading the product description.

What to look for in quality ‘Beauty and the Beast’ gifts

Media

There are many options to choose from if you’re searching for “Beauty and the Beast” media products. From audiobooks, coloring books and soundtracks, there is no shortage of choices for all ages. For the best items, buy new and unopened products to avoid damaged discs and bent pages.

Toys and games

In addition to making sure a “Beauty and the Beast” gift is age-appropriate, look for products that are easily portable, easy to clean and have the potential to be entertaining for years to come. Games should be family-friendly and simple enough for all to understand and enjoy.

Clothing, jewelry, memorabilia and decor

When buying “Beauty and the Beast” clothing, jewelry, memorabilia and decor, look for certified, quality products. Contact the seller with any concerns or questions before purchasing. While clothing items are often suitable for all ages, check the sizing chart to make sure you are purchasing the correct size.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ gifts

Media products range from $7 for books, up to $44 for the Diamond 3D edition of the movie. Toys and games can cost more than $100 for certain items such as dollhouses. Puzzles, board games and smaller toys vary from $10-$40. Clothing, jewelry, memorabilia and decorations also vary widely, from $20 T-shirts to almost $2,000 for a “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired rose pendant.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ gifts FAQ

What if you don’t know their favorite character?

A. While knowing the person’s favorite character is helpful, it isn’t necessary. If in doubt, look for gifts that include several characters from the film. If this isn’t possible, stick with the two most prominent characters: Belle and Beast.

Are there gender-neutral gifts or are the gifts gender-specific?

A. There are gifts for everybody. Regardless of gender or age, there are numerous “Beauty and the Beast” gifts from which to select. Still, if you prefer to buy gender-specific gifts, simply look at options for “boys,” “girls” and “them.” There isn’t a shortage of options.

What are the best ‘Beauty and the Beast’ gifts to buy?

Top ‘Beauty and the Beast’ gift

The Disney Dreams Collection: Beauty and the Beast Falling in Love Puzzle

What you need to know: This 750-piece puzzle is something the entire family can enjoy together.

What you’ll love: This puzzle is just challenging enough for adults and entertaining enough for older kids. The artwork is stunning.

What you should consider: The age requirement for this puzzle is 12 years old and older.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Beauty and the Beast’ gift for the money

A Tale as Old as Time Quotes Upcycled Dictionary Print

What you need to know: This vintage-looking art will capture the attention of family and friends with its unique design.

What you’ll love: There are many memorable quotes from the movie, but this art captures the best one. It is printed on 8-by-10-inch early-1900s dictionary paper. It comes ready to frame.

What you should consider: One user received a print with a phrase in the dictionary not entirely suitable for children. Be sure to check and exchange if necessary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Belle and Beast’s Castle Building Set

What you need to know: This LEGO set is perfect for kids ages 6 and older with active imaginations who want to recreate scenes from the movie.

What you’ll love: This building set comes with scenes directly from the movie, including the ripped portrait of Beast as a prince. There are 505 pieces–enough to keep little ones busy for hours.

What you should consider: There are some small pieces that can be swallowed by pets and young children.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

