Which flower shower curtains are best?

A flower shower curtain can add a pop of color or needed dimension to even the most basic bathroom. Next to the vanity, the shower curtain is the biggest design element in the bathroom and often the most colorful and eye-catching. If you want to start with the best on the market, check out the Lush Decor Poppy Garden Shower Curtain.

What to know before you buy a flower shower curtain

When buying a shower curtain, consider several key elements. There is the size of the shower curtain, the style and how many shower curtain hooks it requires. Do the colors complement the bathroom? If you already have subtle floral accents in the bathroom, then the right flower shower curtain can really tie the space together.

Shower curtain sizing

A standard shower curtain is 72 inches in both height and width. Extra-long and floor-to-ceiling showers might require a curtain 84 inches by 70 inches or 96 inches by 72 inches. If your shower already has a curtain, you can simply measure it to see what size you need. If you are furnishing a new space, measure the space itself. A shower curtain designed to wrap completely around a freestanding tub with a hoop shower rod secured to the ceiling can measure up to 180 inches wide.

Choosing the right hooks

A standard shower curtain requires a set of 12 hooks. While standard hooks work fine, you might want to get something decorative that will tie in better to the bathroom’s style or the design on the shower curtain itself. Consider color and shape here. If you are getting a dark shower curtain, for instance, a shiny or light-colored shower curtain hook provides impressive contrast. Alternatively, some shower curtains have grommet holes and slide directly onto the shower curtain pole. These curtains require no hooks at all.

Matching the bathroom

The color of the walls and accents, such as drawer handles and soap dispensers, come into play here. If you are replacing an older shower curtain, you already know the bathroom’s general aesthetic. If you are redoing the bathroom or furnishing it for the first time, be sure to incorporate all of your elements so that there is a cohesive sense of design and purpose to the room’s look.

What to look for in a quality flower shower curtain

A high-quality shower curtain is going to last for a long time. Factor in the materials from which the curtain is made and whether or not it has a lining. A good shower curtain is washable and durable given all the use it will get.

Choosing a fabric

A polyester shower curtain is usually durable enough to require a liner, but not always. Cotton shower curtains tend to provide a substantial, quality look though you’ll want to pair it with a vinyl lining. If you are especially worried about mold build-up, a vinyl shower curtain could be the way to go as it is the most water-resistant option. Vinyl is less expensive, though it might not look as high-end as cotton or polyester.

Quality color

Color is especially important when dealing with a floral design. Whether you’re looking for a flower shower curtain that is subdued or vibrant, you’ll want vivid and well-displayed colors.

Texture

A high-quality flower shower curtain will be well-made with precision. A printed pattern will be flat and smooth, while a ruched or embroidered shower curtain will have texture or dimension. With a flower shower curtain, there can even be three-dimensional flowers incorporated into the floral design.

How much you can expect to spend on a flower shower curtain

A flower shower curtain can cost anywhere from $12-$150. The standard price for a decent flower shower curtain is usually $20-$60.

Flower shower curtain FAQ

Does a shower curtain need a liner?

A. A liner serves several purposes. It keeps water from leaking out onto the floor, and it prevents the curtain from being wet or damp all the time. If your shower curtain takes too long to dry and doesn’t keep the water inside the shower, then you’ll want a liner to go with it.

How often should a shower curtain be cleaned?

A. At the very least, a shower curtain and liner should be cleaned every 6 months or so to prevent mildew and mold buildup.

What’s the best flower shower curtain to buy?

Top flower shower curtain

Lush Decor Poppy Garden Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is a 72-inch by 72-inch polyester shower curtain with a vibrant poppy garden print.

What you’ll love: It comes in four bold, lush and detailed colors. It’s well-made and machine washable.

What you should consider: It requires the use of a liner, which is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top flower shower curtain for the money

Lush Decor Blue Cynthia Jacobean Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is a 72-inch by 72-inch polyester shower curtain with a blue and white floral pattern and 12 holes for shower hooks.

What you’ll love: It’s incredibly detailed with beautiful, high-quality imagery. The fabric is soft and well-made.

What you should consider: It only comes in one color and requires the use of a liner (not included).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Decor Studio Melissa Floral Print Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is a 72-inch by 72-inch textured cotton shower curtain with a blooming pink and purple floral design.

What you’ll love: The colors are gorgeous, and the high-quality textured cotton aids the imagery it’s printed on. It looks similar to linen without having to worry about wrinkles.

What you should consider: It only comes in purple and requires the use of a liner (not included).

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

