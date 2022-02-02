Best hamper with wheels

If you have limited space in your home, consider purchasing a collapsible hamper that can be hidden away when not in use.

Which hamper with wheels is best?

If there is one universal truth besides death and taxes, it’s that you are going to wind up doing a lot of laundry in your life. A hamper is an ideal storage solution for your dirty clothes between washes. Ideally, a hamper should offer enough capacity so that your clothes aren’t constantly spilling all of the floor. If it will be on full display at all times, you’ll also want something that matches your preferred style.

One thing people often don’t consider when choosing their hamper is portability. If your hamper isn’t stored in your laundry room right next to your washing machine, then you’ll likely be moving it often. A hamper with wheels eliminates the need to pick up a heavy basket loaded with dirty clothes. While there are many models to choose from, one that stands out is the Greenstell Laundry Hamper with Wheels. Not only does it have a large capacity with two bins for convenient presorting, but it has a nice aesthetic too, thanks to its faux rattan construction that is available in several colors.

What to know before you buy a hamper with wheels

Capacity

Before purchasing a hamper, take a moment and consider your capacity needs. Is it just you in the home? If so, a small hamper would offer enough capacity to hold your clothes without taking up too much space. Even if it is just you, you might like to let dirty clothes build up for as long as possible before doing a load of laundry. In that case, you’ll be better served by a larger hamper with more capacity. Likewise, if there are multiple people in the household who are all placing their dirty clothes in the same hamper, choose a large model. The last thing you want is an overflowing, messy-looking hamper.

Placement

If you already know where you’ll be placing the hamper, it will be easier to find a model that will fit perfectly. Not only do hampers with wheels come in several sizes, they come in several shapes too. If you are trying to conserve as much floor space as possible, you’ll want to consider a tall round or square model. On the other hand, if you have a lot of room for a hamper, you may prefer a long rectangular model with multiple bins for easy sorting. Others may prefer a shorter but wider square or rectangular model that can be easier to pick up when needed.

What to look for in a quality hamper with wheels

Bins

Hampers with wheels are available in single-bin and multi-bin options. Multi-bin options usually have a larger capacity and take up more space, but they allow you to easily sort dirty clothes ahead of a wash. If you purchase a three-bin model, you’ll even have a dedicated place for towels and linens.

Handles

When choosing a hamper with wheels, you’ll want to look at both the handle for rolling it as well as any lifting handles. Telescoping or otherwise height-adjustable handles generally offer the most comfortable rolling experience. Another option is to choose a model with a very long, nonadjustable handle, as these should also eliminate the need to hunch when pushing or pulling the hamper. Lifting and carrying handles should be padded, contoured or made from a soft material that won’t hurt your hands.

Lid

Lids help keep the smells from dirty clothes from permeating into the air, and they keep your underwear and other items out of view of guests. Depending on the model, a lid may hinge open or completely lift off.

Lining

Considering that they are used to store dirty clothes, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that hampers can harbor funky odors. This is mostly an issue with fabric models, but any kind of hamper can benefit from a removable and washable liner.

Wheel lock

To ensure your hamper won’t roll around when pulling clothes out of it, consider choosing a model with wheel locks. These locks are usually easy to operate by foot without the need to bend down.

How much you can expect to spend on a hamper with wheels

A quality single- or multi-bin hamper with wheels can cost between $20-$75.

Hamper with wheels FAQ

Are hampers with wheels larger than standard hampers?

A. No, not necessarily. Just like any other kind of hamper, hampers with wheels come in a range of sizes, and many are no larger than your average model without wheels.

How often should I clean my hamper?

A. While there is no hard and fast rule for this, it is generally recommended to clean hampers at least once a month. That said, you may be able to get away with longer periods of time between cleanings if your clothes aren’t particularly soiled. Likewise, those who have a lot of sweaty gym clothes or heavily soiled work clothes may want to clean their hamper more often. Additionally, fabric and fabric-lined models generally need to be cleaned more often than plastic, metal and wicker models.

What is the best hamper with wheels to buy?

Top hamper with wheels

Greenstell Laundry Hamper with Wheels

What you need to know: This synthetic rattan hamper is stylish, and it comes in several colors and two sizes to fit every need and aesthetic.

What you’ll love: The two-bin design allows you to easily presort clothes, and the faux rattan material won’t absorb odors like the natural kind can. Additionally, it features a removable cotton liner that can be easily laundered when needed.

What you should consider: It isn’t as durable as it looks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hamper with wheels for the money

HollyHOME Laundry Sorter Cart

What you need to know: This large-capacity hamper doubles as a laundry station where you can iron and fold clothes.

What you’ll love: It features foot-operated wheel locks to secure it in place, and each laundry bag is individually removable with its own set of carrying handles.

What you should consider: The company seems to have quality control issues. Some buyers report receiving units with bags that constantly slip off the holders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sterilite Wheeled Hamper

What you need to know: This basic plastic model is sturdy and gets the job done, albeit without winning a lot of style points.

What you’ll love: The telescoping handle makes it comfortable to roll for tall and short users alike. All of the components feel well made too, so it should easily last through many years of use.

What you should consider: It can get top heavy when fully loaded with clothes, which can result in it tipping over.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

