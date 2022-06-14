Which large planter pot is best?

Whether you’re framing a doorway with elegant, arching palms or defining the boundaries of your patio with neat boxwoods, the right planter pots add style and cohesiveness to your outdoor decor. Large planter pots are statement pieces that can grace your yard or entrance for years. Don’t be afraid to splurge to add curb appeal. If you’re looking for a large planter pot that is eye-catching and durable, the Hanover 20-inch White Resin Beadboard Square Planter is the best choice.

What to know before you buy a large planter pot

The weather conditions it will be in

Are you planning on placing your planter pot in full sun and leaving it out during harsh winters? Or will your pot be on a sheltered porch or indoors? The length of wear will depend on the materials the planter is made of and how many tough weather conditions it will face. If you’re looking for a sturdy, all-weather planter, consider resin and similar composites.

The type of plant it will house

If you intend to put a fast-growing plant inside your planter, you’ll want to go even bigger than you think you need. Using bamboo as an accent plant, for example, requires a pot that gives the plant a lot of room to grow. A more well-behaved plant, such as decorative grasses or a boxwood, can be put in a planter more aligned with its current size, as it will not need the extra room any time soon.

How much you intend to move it

Big planters full of dirt and tall plants can be heavy. If you’re looking for a large planter pot that is easy to move, consider one made of a lighter material, such as resin. Stay away from heavier components like stone. Another trick to keep big planters light is to put a sturdy, discarded pot from the nursery upside down over the drainage hole. Make it no taller than half the height of the pot, but it can be as wide as you like. Creating this open space inside the planter will cut down on how much dirt you’ll need to use to fill the pot and shouldn’t interfere with the root systems of most potted plants. This trick will make a big pot much easier to move. You may also want to consider a plant stand to make weeding and planting easier.

What to look for in a quality large planter pot

Style

Planters come from the ultra-fancy urns that look like they belong in a castle to the modern containers that make your patio look sleek and on-trend. Consider the look of the rest of your outdoor space. Do you have a more modern or classic aesthetic? If you’re starting your outdoor decor from scratch, consider the inside of the house and pull that look out to the yard. Echo the accent of the room that leads out to the patio in your planter selection for a pulled-together look.

Proper drainage

If you’re going to pot a plant that doesn’t like “wet feet,” you’ll want to be sure your pot has enough drainage to keep the plant’s roots dry. Soggy soil and too much moisture can quickly lead to root rot, which can quickly kill your pricey plant. Unless you’re planting moisture-loving plants like elephant’s ears and cannas in your container, check for adequate drainage. Adding a layer of pebbles or gravel at the bottom of your planter can also improve the drainage of a pot that has a hole that is too small.

Easy to keep clean

If you like your planters to look crisp and clean, opt for containers with a smooth surface, such as glazed ceramic. These can be easily hosed down to make them look new. If you prefer a weathered look, choose pots that have patina, such as cement, stone or untreated wood.

How much you can expect to spend on a large planter pot

Large planter pots range from $50-$150. Larger planter pots made of more expensive materials, such as metal or real stone, will cost closer to the higher end of the range. Simple resin pots will cost less.

Large planter pot FAQ

Is a taller or a wider large planter pot better?

A. Whether you need height or girth depends on the expected size of the plant you intend to put in the pot. A plant that will grow tall will benefit from a taller pot, allowing for a deeper root system that will make it less likely the plant will get knocked over in a strong wind. Keep in mind that a shallower, wider pot will need to be watered more often than a tall pot.

How do I choose what plants to grow in my large planter pot?

A. If you’re just getting started with gardening in pots, choose hardy, easy-to-care-for plants that grow well in your area. Ask your local nursery for native grasses and perennials. To make your container gardens as beautiful as the ones you see created by professionals, choose a tall plant, one with some width and a trailing plant. A grass, colorful coleus or ivy will make for a well-balanced, eye-catching design. Be sure to buy plants of different colors and textures to add visual interest. Plant them far enough apart so that they have room to fill in.

What’s the best large planter pot to buy?

Top large planter pot

Hanover 20-inch White Resin Beadboard Square Planter

What you need to know: This is a great, all-purpose resin pot that looks elegant and bright in any location.

What you’ll love: The beadboard design gives this planter pot a beachy, upscale vibe that looks great with ivy, boxwoods and foliage of various colors.

What you should consider: Some customers report paint chipping in environments where the pot is exposed to the elements. Consider using this in sheltered locations.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top large planter pot for the money

Southern Patio Large Outdoor Lightweight Resin Utopian Urn Planter

What you need to know: Simple and understated, this urn planter blends in well with your classic decor or adds a spot of old-world charm in a shady corner.

What you’ll love: The resin construction makes this easy to lift and work with.

What you should consider: This planter does not have a drainage hole, so use it for shallow plantings and moisture-loving plants.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Kante Lightweight Concrete Modern Square Outdoor Planter

What you need to know: This modern concrete planter offers clean lines and ample space for big outdoor plants.

What you’ll love: The UV-resistant fiberglass and concrete construction make this a durable option that will withstand the elements.

What you should consider: The minimalist design may make this too understated a choice for outdoor decor that leans to the classical or ornate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

