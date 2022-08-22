Which pink Crocs are best?

Crocs may be a point of mockery for many, but those that do mock are all but guaranteed to have never tried them. If they had, they would know that Crocs are among the most comfortable shoes you can own. If you’re concerned about backlash, you can choose one of Crocs’ many styles that aren’t recognizably part of the brand. If you don’t care, then it’s difficult not to recommend the style that started it all: the Crocs Classic Clogs.

What to know before you buy pink Crocs

Pink Crocs styles

Pink Crocs are available in all Crocs styles.

Clogs are the first style Crocs made, and the style is synonymous with the Crocs name. If you aren’t sure where to start, start here.

are the first style Crocs made, and the style is synonymous with the Crocs name. If you aren’t sure where to start, start here. Boots are essentially clogs, except they have a nylon drawstring bag attached that extends a little past the ankle. These are a good choice if you want to keep your feet dry.

are essentially clogs, except they have a nylon drawstring bag attached that extends a little past the ankle. These are a good choice if you want to keep your feet dry. Slides are great options for those wanting something quick and easy. Grab a pair for short trips to the store and the like.

are great options for those wanting something quick and easy. Grab a pair for short trips to the store and the like. Sandals are similar to slides except they have two small straps rather than one large one, plus they have a thicker sole.

are similar to slides except they have two small straps rather than one large one, plus they have a thicker sole. Flip-flops are more breathable than slides and sandals, but some people dislike the feeling of the strap between their toes.

are more breathable than slides and sandals, but some people dislike the feeling of the strap between their toes. Platforms take a pair of clogs, slides, sandals or flip-flops and add roughly an inch of thickness to the sole. They’re good for adding a little height or a bit more cushion.

take a pair of clogs, slides, sandals or flip-flops and add roughly an inch of thickness to the sole. They’re good for adding a little height or a bit more cushion. Sneakers combine all the usual benefits of Crocs, such as the buoyancy, cushy comfort and high breathability, but in the form of a regular shoe.

Sizing

Most pink Crocs for adults are unisex, meaning they make no change to the design like other types of shoes do such as men’s sizing being wider. You may find pink Crocs being listed as women’s and with matching sizing numbers, but you can subtract two from the size to get the matching men’s sizing. Pink Crocs also come in children’s sizing.

Looks

Pink Crocs come in more than just plain pink. Several shades are available, though some are discontinued and may cost more than those currently being produced. Some options mix pink with other colors, such as white. Some even combine multiple shades of pink.

What to look for in quality pink Crocs

Fit

Pink Crocs come in one of three fits.

Standard Crocs sit as close to the foot as possible.

Crocs sit as close to the foot as possible. Relaxed Crocs add some extra space, especially in the toe box.

Crocs add some extra space, especially in the toe box. Roomy Crocs are as loose on the foot as possible.

Heel strap

Some pink Crocs styles give you the option of a heel strap. These are mostly for keeping Crocs on in the water, but they can also help limit how much your feet slide around. However, some people find these straps cause irritation or even blisters.

How much you can expect to spend on pink Crocs

Most Crocs cost around $35-$50. Styles with less material such as slides can cost as little as $20 while styles with more material, such as sneakers, can cost as much as $80.

Pink Crocs FAQ

What are Crocs made of?

A. They’re mostly made of a proprietary material called Croslite, which is a type of resin that acts like a mix of rubber and foam. It’s cushy, durable and buoyant. It’s also the reason Crocs cost more than you would think. Crocs also have a few other proprietary materials it may mix in, such as LiteRide used in its sneakers.

What are Crocs best for?

A. That depends on the style you choose but, generally speaking, Crocs are best for two situations. The first is for wearing around water. The original clogs were designed to serve as boating shoes. The second is jobs requiring you to be on your feet. The Croslite material is well known for being especially cushy and comfortable, making Crocs a common choice for wait staff and nurses, and so forth.

What are Jibbitz?

A. Jibbitz are special charms designed to attach to Crocs’ signature ventilation holes. They come in uncountable designs so there’s something for everyone. Some pairs even include a Jibbitz or two with purchase.

What are the best pink Crocs to buy?

Top pink Crocs

Crocs Classic Clogs

What you need to know: This is the style that started it all.

What you’ll love: The classic ventilation holes access the front and top of the shoes to maximize breathability. They have interior bumps that give you extra traction so they don’t slip around and can provide some minor massaging. The tread provides a strong grip, even on slick surfaces.

What you should consider: Some customers found them a little large and suggested ordering a size down. They can shrink if left in prolonged contact with heat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Top pink Crocs for the money

Crocs Classic Slides

What you need to know: These slides are perfect for quick trips or for wearing around your home.

What you’ll love: They have interior bumps that provide extra traction and minor massaging. Plus, they have an excellent and grippy tread. They come with a pair of Jibbitz and each shoe can hold up to 13 of them.

What you should consider: A few consumers found it difficult to find a comfortable size. There is a rare issue of the top strap being attached too low.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Crocs Classic Cozzzy Fuzzy Sandals

What you need to know: If you love fuzzy slippers but find your feet get too warm, try these fuzzy sandals instead.

What you’ll love: The faux-fur lining is soft, luxurious and provides plenty of warmth but the sandal-style straps allow just enough airflow to prevent your feet from getting sweaty. Each shoe can hold up to seven Jibbitz and two are included to get you started.

What you should consider: Some purchasers had issues with the lining coming unstitched from the sole. The lining can also be difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

