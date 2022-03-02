Which Victrola record players are best?

The debate over whether vinyl is a better listening medium than compact discs or MP3s shows no signs of dying down. But no matter what your stance is, you can’t deny that there will always be something special about record players.

The crystal-clear audio and the faint popping sound when the needle reaches the end of a track can easily invoke a nostalgic feeling. Thankfully, you don’t need to dig out your grandmother’s phonograph to experience it; look no further than the Victrola 8-in-1 Record Player.

What to know before you buy a Victrola record player

Purpose

That might seem like a simple question, as the answer will undoubtedly be to play records. But you have to consider what type of records you will be playing. Are you looking for a record player as a club DJ or to just listen at home? There are different players for different scenarios, so keep in mind what your needs will be. No matter your listening style, also remember to get some record cleaning supplies to make sure your vinyl is dust-free.

Design

The main purpose of the player is to listen to music, but you probably want the player to look good as well. Victrola has a huge variety of designs available, so it is important that you realize what aesthetic you want. Do you want something that looks a bit more retro, or do you want a sleek, modern design? Why not go for a case with an intricate pattern?

Set a budget and stick to it

To seriously get into record players and vinyl can become an expensive hobby. Together with the other considerations, set yourself a budget for a player. There are plenty of players at a wide range of prices, so there will be something for you. Just keep in mind that a more expensive player doesn’t always mean it has more functions or better sound.

What to look for in a quality Victrola record player

Built-in speakers are standard

Whether you like to spin classics from the golden age of music or play modern albums, all Victrola record players come with built-in speakers. This makes them incredibly easy to use, as you don’t need to fumble with cables or speaker placement. The two speakers are located on the front of the record player’s case, projecting the sound toward the listener.

Variable speeds

Records play at one of three speeds. The standard vinyl album will spin at 33 1/3 rotations per minute, while smaller records play at 45 rpm or, less commonly, 78 rpm. The great majority of Victrola record players can play all three speeds.

Bluetooth connectivity

A record player is an amazing addition to any audiophile’s collection, but sometimes you might want to play something other than vinyl. For that purpose, a good quality Victrola record player will have built-in Bluetooth connectivity. This allows you to connect your mobile phone to the player so that you can listen to your music through the built-in speakers.

How much you can expect to spend on a Victrola record player

The price range of a Victrola record player will depend on the model’s functionality. Entry-level record players retail for between $40-$90. Some of the more intricate and fully featured models retail for between $149-$200.

Victrola record player FAQ

Can you connect extra speakers to a Victrola record player?

A. If the built-in speakers aren’t loud enough for you, some models allow you to connect external speakers to them. This can be done either through the 3.5 mm jack (which works for headphones as well) or the RCA jacks at the back.

Can the stylus be replaced?

A. Yes, the stylus can be replaced. The stylus has a red clip that unhooks from the arm, and a new one can easily be slotted into place.

What’s the best Victrola record player to buy?

Top Victrola record player

Victrola 8-in-1 Record Player

What you need to know: The only record player you need to listen to all your music.

What you’ll love: This record player isn’t your ordinary vinyl listening device. In addition to playing records at three different speeds, it is a fully fledged entertainment center. It has a CD and cassette player, FM radio, Bluetooth and auxiliary connection. It also has a headphone jack for private listening and built-in speakers. The controls on the front are used to control all forms of playback.

What you should consider: Although it has Bluetooth, you can stream the vinyl sound to an external speaker system.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Victrola record player for the money

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Suitcase Record Player

What you need to know: An affordable option to listen to old records that also looks good.

What you’ll love: Housed in a sturdy suitcase, the record player can play vinyl at three different speeds. It has an upgradable/replaceable needle, built-in speakers and Bluetooth. You can connect external speakers through the RCA outputs, or you can listen privately through the headphone jack.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with a remote control, and you can’t stream the vinyl sound to Bluetooth speakers without an adapter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Victrola 50’s Retro Bluetooth Record Player

What you need to know: A vintage-looking record player that is packed with features.

What you’ll love: This record player has a circa-1950s look, with built-in speakers housed in a chrome grille on the front. In addition to playing records, this record player can convert your vinyl to MP3 files. It has a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth and a headphone jack.

What you should consider: The Bluetooth connection is only to listen to audio through the record player’s built-in speakers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie F. writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.