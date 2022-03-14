Which wireless gaming headset is best?

A headset is the best way to experience a lot of games, but wires can get in the way and Bluetooth headphones usually have too much latency for reliable gaming. Luckily, the past few years have seen a huge influx in the number of dedicated wireless gaming headsets on the market, with connectivity becoming more reliable and latency even lower than ever before.

The best wireless gaming headset for most people overall is the HyperX Cloud II due to its construction, sound quality and reliability, although there are plenty of others to choose from at a wide range of prices.

What to know before you buy wireless gaming headsets

Choose a quality manufacturer

The first important piece of advice is to stick with a reputable manufacturer. A quick search on any e-retailer will inevitably bring up a large number of headsets at surprisingly low prices but from companies you’ve never heard of and whose names you might not even be able to pronounce. Don’t be fooled by those low prices: off-brand gaming headsets don’t usually work well or for very long. The upside is that there are now plenty of reasonably priced options available from big-name companies with great reputations for PC and console gaming peripherals.

Comfort is key

Just like with headphones that you’d listen to music with, how comfortable a gaming headset is goes a long way towards deciding how good it is overall. If a headset pinches your face, crowds your ears or otherwise makes your head uncomfortable, it will distract you and ultimately lead to a subpar experience.

The best gaming headsets offer a little breathability at least, in addition to an adjustable headband, swiveling ear cups and plush, long-lasting padding. Also keep in mind how big your ears are, as a number of headsets are only suitable for small ears, while getting one that’s far too large for your ears will result in decreased sound quality.

Don’t forget microphone quality

To be clear, if you don’t ever play competitive or team-based games, then you actually probably don’t have to worry about microphone quality. But if you ever plan on barking out orders to teammates or dishing out tasteful taunts to opponents, a headset’s microphone is of utmost importance. The best microphones are usually attached via a flexible boom, but there are some less expensive models with fixed booms or flip-to-mute functionality that still work great in most situations.

Consider advanced features

At its most basic, a wireless gaming headset will deliver high-resolution stereo audio with no noticeable latency. Other advanced features can improve the experience, such as active noise canceling to block out your surroundings or a noise-isolating microphone that filters out noises other than your voice. Also keep an eye out for simulated 7.1-channel surround sound or Dolby Digital decoding, which can greatly increase immersion in supported games. Some premium headsets even include standalone USB sound cards that let you customize the sound profile via various onboard settings.

What are the best wireless gaming headsets to buy?

HyperX Cloud II

From one of the top manufacturers of the last few years, the Cloud II offers the best in comfort, sound quality, microphone clarity and durability. Its connection and simulated 7.1 surround sound are both about as good as they get.

Sold by: Amazon

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core

In terms of bang for your buck, it’s hard to get better than the wireless version of the Cloud Stinger. It doesn’t have a ton of advanced features, but it’s lightweight and particularly reliable for the cost.

Sold by: Amazon

Astro A50

If price is no object, the A50 is worthy of any gamer’s consideration. There are separate versions for PS5 and Xbox (both of which work great with PC), and the integrated USB sound card allows you to fine-tune your experience.

Sold by: Amazon

JBL Quantum 800

The Quantum 800 comes from a major player in home audio and is equipped with premium features such as active noise canceling, which is a rarity among gaming headsets. It also sports Bluetooth connectivity for use with smartphones when you don’t need to worry about low latency.

Sold by: Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

The wireless version of an extremely popular choice for competitive FPS gaming, the BlackShark V2 Pro sports a sensitive cardioid microphone with noise isolation that keeps the noise of your surroundings from muddying up the game audio.

Sold by: Amazon

Logitech G Pro X

Using the company’s proprietary Lightspeed wireless technology, the G Pro X delivers lower latency than anything else on the market. It also does a great job at decoding Dolby DTS audio and simulating 7.1 surround sound in games that support it.

Sold by: Amazon

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2

Turtle Beach is no stranger to making high-quality gaming headsets, and the updated wireless version of their immensely popular Stealth 600 model does not disappoint. It offers premium performance and either Xbox or PlayStation compatibility at a reasonable price.

Sold by: Amazon

Corsair Void RGB Elite

If you want to look good at competitions or on a live stream, consider this midrange model from peripheral giant Corsair. Its aggressive styling and customizable RGB lighting ensure it will fit in with the most modern setups.

Sold by: Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis 1

PlayStation and PC gamers will appreciate this budget-friendly option from SteelSeries, which has plenty of experience making dependable gaming headsets and is finally offering a wireless model that doesn’t cost a fortune. It’s ideal for people with small heads and it’s not suitable for those with very large ears.

Sold by: Amazon

Razer Nari Essential

Helpful features such as on-ear volume and mute controls plus a suspension headband make the Nari Essential one of the most comfortable and convenient low-cost models. It’s also one of the most affordable options to offer surround sound.

Sold by: Amazon

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Special Edition

One of the best features of the Virtuoso RGB SE is its broadcast-quality boom microphone, which you can remove for games where you don’t need to talk to your teammates. Its memory foam ear cups are also particularly comfortable, although they’ll be a bit too warm for use in hot and humid climates.

Sold by: Amazon

Razer Barracuda X

Both unassuming and high-performing, it’s the perfect choice for gamers who don’t want to spend a fortune and want to look good and hear well without committing to a flashy piece of equipment. It comes in three colors and is compatible with PC, Android, PS5 and the Nintendo Switch.

Sold by: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.