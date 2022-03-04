Best Adidas women’s leggings for runners

Which Adidas women’s leggings for runners is best?

Adidas is a very well-known and well-worn athletic brand that has been in business since 1949. Specializing in stylish and durable athletic clothing has earned it global recognition for decades. When it comes to activewear made for running, Adidas offers many leggings to choose from.

It can be overwhelming to decide which will work with your build and which are worth the money. If you’re looking for quality, compression and comfort, and you’re a fan of the brand, you’ll want to check out Adidas women’s leggings for runners.

What to know about Adidas women’s leggings for runners

Characteristics

Adidas women’s leggings for runners have a reputation for being high-quality, and it’s an accolade that they have earned. They are lightweight, sweat-wicking and work well under various weather conditions. These leggings are soft but strong and will keep you dry during a long race. Their running leggings are flattering, designed to fit well and most importantly created to run.

Varieties

While most people are familiar with the company’s iconic three-stripe logo, they may not be aware of the multitude of products the line has to offer, namely the leggings for runners.

Colors: Whether you like a solid color or a funky pattern, you will have plenty of pants to choose from.

Performance: Some running leggings are created for colder weather, whereas others are designed to keep you cool.

Style: Not all leggings are created equal. For example, you can choose from full-length, seven-eighths length or high-waisted, just to name a few options.

Which Adidas women’s leggings for runners are right for you?

If you are an avid runner and know which features are your favorite, you can easily match those up with Adidas leggings. If you run and do other activities, you might want to select a product that is more multipurpose. Utilize the sizing chart and compare it to your measurements to ensure a great fit.

How to care for Adidas women’s leggings for runners

Always follow the instructions on the tag. A good rule of thumb is to wash with cold water and hang dry. If you need to sanitize your clothing, suds your gear in hot water if the label allows.

Try not to leave sweaty clothes balled up or festering in a plastic bag. Instead, hang them dry right away, even if you can’t throw them in the washer just yet. Invest in a laundry detergent that is designed specifically for workout wear — this will help to extend the life of the clothing. Make sure to skip the fabric softener, as it can clog up the pores of the pants and inhibit their moisture-wicking ability.

It’s a best practice to wash your workout wear separately from the rest of the laundry. Softer fabrics can pick up lint from towels, whereas zippers and buttons can snag the material.

How much you can expect to spend on Adidas women’s leggings for runners

These leggings can vary in price, based on a few factors. At times, you can find a pair on sale for as low as $40. The price can also be as high as $150, with the average cost being somewhere in the middle, ranging from $55 to $85.

Best Adidas women’s leggings for runners

Adidas Marimekko Aeroknit 7/8 Tights

Made to move with you, these calf-length leggings use the Adidas Aeroready materials that will keep you dry while you work out. They are available in black or red and come with a sleek, subtle design on the legs.

Sold by Amazon and Adidas

Adidas Own The Run Better Winter Running Leggings

Created to keep you cozy while on a cold run, these functional leggings are ready to work. The pre-shaped knees allow for easier movement while the stretchy fleece keeps you warm, even when the weather is not.

Sold by Adidas

Adidas Boston Marathon How We Do Long Tights

These limited-edition, full-length leggings are long and lean. They’re eco-friendly, being made from recycled materials in an effort to help cut down on wasting plastic. The curved waist is figure-flattering while the blue color makes them a standout.

Sold by Adidas

Adidas How We Do 7/8 Tights

These tights are all about compression, so if you’re not looking for an extra-tight fit, consider sizing up. They come with mesh inserts and an elastic waist with a drawstring, allowing the runner to create a more customized fit.

Sold by Amazon and Adidas

Adidas Own The Run Block 7/8 Running Leggings

Put a little flash in your 50-yard dash with these colorful leggings. Made with high-performing recycled materials, they allow for a more sustainable product. They feel like a second skin while wicking the sweat away.

Sold by Adidas

Adidas By Stella McCartney Truepace Long Tights

If style is your profile, then these are for you. Adidas teamed up with designer Stella McCartney to create these sleek and special edition running leggings. The lightweight leggings come with a drawstring at the waist, as well as reflective detailing.

Sold by Amazon and Adidas

Adidas Fast Running Primeblue Leggings

These reflective running tights were created for a person on the go. The water-repellent paneling down the sides won’t stop you from running day or night whether it’s a sunny day or a rainy one.

Sold by Adidas

Adidas Own The Run 3/4 Tights

If you like a shorter-length legging, these are for you. Landing below the knee and above the calf, these cropped capris will keep you cool whether you’re taking a light jog or training for a marathon.

Sold by Amazon and Adidas

Adidas How We Do Long Tights (Plus Size)

These breathable high-performance tights were made for action. They are a great length for longer legs and include mesh detailing to provide a cooling airflow when you’re on the run. Stretchy and comfortable, you’ll want to wear them all day.

Sold by Adidas

