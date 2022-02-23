Which white leggings are best?

If you’re been loving the crisp, fresh look of white leggings but wonder how to integrate them into your wardrobe, you’re not alone. These classic staples are great for everything from streetwear to workout gear, but you’ve got to choose carefully. The best leggings offer stylish support without compromising on quality and coverage.

For classic, effortlessly stylish white leggings from one of the top designers in the world, check out the Michael Kors Leggings.

What to know before you buy white leggings

Types of leggings

Women’s leggings come in a variety of types, designed for different activities.

Athletic: High-performance leggings are designed to be used when running, working out or participating in other physical activities. They often have more support than fashion leggings, and they are thicker and more flexible.

Length

The length you select depends on how you’ll style them. You have five essential lengths to choose from.

Bike: Bike-length leggings reach to your mid-thigh. These are perfect for exercise, but they also work well under a flippy skirt.

Weight

The weight of leggings refers to how heavy the fabric is. Even though white leggings look light and airy, they are available in heavier fabrics that are more appropriate for strenuous outdoor activity during the winter months. Make sure the leggings you select work for the season.

What to look for in quality white leggings

Not see-through

The best white leggings won’t offer even a whisper of flesh showing through. The only way to test this is to try them on and bend over, but look for leggings with the following for a better chance at preserving your dignity:

Double layer of fabric

Thick fabric

Built-in underwear

Real pockets

Real pockets are a must for leggings. Look for side seam pockets for a cellphone or a slender slit in the waistband for your keys.

Comfortable waistband

Waistbands are available in three lengths: mid-, low- or high-rise.

Mid-rise: Mid-rise waistbands hit just below the navel.

Regardless of where you prefer your waistband to settle, it should not roll, gap, pinch or bunch. It should lie flat and smooth on the body for a flattering, comfortable silhouette.

Sophisticated styling

Sophisticated details like stitching or hardware mean you can transition your white legging to work or out on the town. Form meets function when you can work out, then slip on some heels and slide a duster over a crop-top for an evening out.

How much you can expect to spend on white leggings

For high-quality white leggings that are stylish and opaque, expect to spend $15-$70.

White leggings FAQ

Should you wear leggings or tights?

A. This depends on the look you’re going for and the weather. Even the softest, thinnest leggings are thicker than tights and can provide a layer of warmth in cold weather. Additionally, leggings are more durable and won’t run or tear as easily.

When you want a more transparent look, tights are a better choice. Otherwise, layer up with leggings.

What is the best thing to wear under white leggings?

A. If your leggings don’t come with built-in underwear, you’ll need to find the perfect pair. Look for neutral-colored underwear with flat seams. If you’re comfortable in a thong, that’s a great choice. Otherwise, any underwear that is thin and lies flat works.

For people with darker skin, dark brown or black underwear is going to be the best choice.

What are the best white leggings to buy?

Top white leggings

Michael Kors Leggings

What you need to know: These are sleek and streamlined, making them perfect on their own or underneath tunics or skirts.

What you’ll love: These are available in regular or petite sizes. The fabric is a mix of cotton, polyester and elastane for stretch and durability. The waistband sits just at the hipbone (mid-rise), and the leggings have two nonfunctioning pockets.

What you should consider: Users report a good fit but very little stretch.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top white leggings for the money

Satina High Waisted Leggings

What you need to know: These affordable leggings have over 51,000 five-star reviews.

What you’ll love: These capri-length leggings come in a “peach skin” fabric that is 92% polyester and 8% spandex for softness and support. The high waistband is supportive, and the fit is comfortable and easy (one-size-fits-all).

What you should consider: These are best under a long tunic or dress. The material is thin, and some users report see-through areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hue Women’s Essential Denim Leggings

What you need to know: These are great for casual comfort and great style.

What you’ll love: These are a great combination of jean styling details and legging comfort. They are 81% cotton, 13% polyester and 6% spandex for durability and stretch. They have functional back pockets and brushed gold hardware (button, zipper, etc.).

What you should consider: The inseam is only 30 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

