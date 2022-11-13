While you can get a variety of different tree types, the traditional is a fir. The evergreen tradition is centuries old.

Which Christmas tree skirt is best?

Christmas decorations aren’t complete without a Christmas tree skirt. Not only does a Christmas tree skirt tie your decorations together nicely, but it also helps catch the tree’s pine needles for easier cleanup. Whether you like a classic red Christmas tree skirt or prefer something more unique, there’s a skirt available to fit your taste. If you want something unique that you can pass down through the generations, the Glistening Snowflake Personalized Christmas Tree Skirt is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a Christmas tree skirt

Size

Like Christmas trees, Christmas tree skirts come in a range of sizes. You want something proportional to your tree of course, so a small Christmas tree would look best with a small Christmas tree skirt. If you aren’t sure which size to buy, here’s a general set of rules:

Trees over 7.5 feet look best with a skirt around 56 inches.

Trees around 7 feet look best with 48-inch skirts.

4.- to 6.5-foot trees use skirts from 42 to 48 inches.

Mini tree skirts around 20 inches or so fit tabletop trees (around 2 feet or so).

Color scheme

Look for a Christmas tree skirt that compliments your overall Christmas decor. If you want something simple, a classic red and gold Christmas tree skirt is the way to go. Modern Christmas tree skirts usually compliment simpler, more understated decorations.

Material

Just like a color scheme, you want a material that looks good with your overall tree. If you have a large tree with thick branches and lots of decorations, a very thin and plain Christmas tree skirt may make the tree look a bit top heavy. Popular fabrics for skirts include velvet, felt, wool and linen.

What to look for in a quality Christmas tree skirt

Easy to clean

For most Christmas tree skirts, it’s best to spot clean them. This is an easier process for some materials than others. If you expect heavy foot traffic around your tree, look for something machine washable.

Fastener

Most Christmas tree skirts will come with this, but it’s a key feature you don’t want to miss out on. It’s much easier to get the look you want with a minimal fastener that keeps your tree skirt’s shape and stays out of the line of sight. Hidden touch fasteners are a good option to look out for.

Durable

If you want your Christmas tree skirt to last for years, durable, multi-layered Christmas tree skirts are the way to go. Consider this especially if you have pets. Polyester is a simple, durable and easy to clean fabric.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas tree skirt

While certain large Christmas tree skirts can cost more than $100, most products fall in the $25-$50 range.

Christmas tree skirt FAQ

How wide should a Christmas tree skirt extend beyond a Christmas tree?

A. As a general rule, the skirt should extend 4 to 6 inches beyond the widest branches of your Christmas tree.

What material is best for a Christmas tree skirt for a family?

A. While this mainly depends on the age of any children and whether you have pets, you can’t go wrong with a simple polyester skirt. While they may be simpler, they’re much easier to maintain than something highly decorated or adorned in fur or other fuzzy materials.

What’s the best Christmas tree skirt to buy?

Top Christmas tree skirt

Glistening Snowflake Personalized Christmas Tree Skirt

What you need to know: If you want something classic that you can put your own unique spin on, a personalized Christmas tree skirt is the way to go.

What you’ll love: With its red and gold theme, this skirt fits with a traditional holiday style. With multiple fonts and thread color options, you can dial in the perfect design.

What you should consider: Measuring 52 inches, this skirt looks best with taller trees.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

Top Christmas tree skirt for the money

The Holiday Aisle Christmas Tree Skirt

What you need to know: If you want something simple that catches pine needles and complements most decor, this is your best bet.

What you’ll love: A simple and classic option, this red and white skirt does the job. With felt and wool construction, it has a homey feel without the kitschy look.

What you should consider: Wool and felt have to be spot cleaned and are not machine washable. This skirt is on the smaller side, measuring 36 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

XAMSHOR Burlap Christmas Tree Skirt

What you need to know: The most intricately decorated skirt on this list, this skirt is modern, stylish and trendy.

What you’ll love: If you enjoy bold patterns that evoke the classic Hallmark version of Christmas, you’ll love this skirt. With burlap and polyester fabric to complement the linen construction, this is a durable and strong option.

What you should consider: If you want a more minimalistic approach, this may not fit your theme. At 48 inches, it’s best for trees 6 to 7 feet tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Joe Coleman writes for BestReviews.

