If your family is coming early in the week, consider buying online and picking up your selection to make sure you get it on time.

There is still time to get last-minute gifts

It’s the holiday weekend. If you still need to get gifts for friends or family members who may be coming in from out of town after Christmas, it’s not too late. Besides gift cards, you can choose from a wide selection of gifts ranging from stress-reducing items, such as an assortment of bath bombs, to high-tech devices, like a FitBit.

To help make sure you can quickly find the best gift, we’ve compiled a list of top products for you to peruse. This way, you can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying the holidays with your friends and family.

The best gifts for post-Christmas get-togethers

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera

This instant camera is a gift that can be used right away at your post-Christmas gathering. It has automatic exposure, so you can just snap and shoot in either macro mode or selfie mode.

Sold by Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target

Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Do you have a friend or family member who loves to cook? With the Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker, they will always make the perfect meal: no undercooking or overcooking.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Target

Sephora Collection Wishing You Blockbuster Multi-Use Makeup Palette

If you know someone who is into creating original looks, this large makeup palette from Sephora has 88 shades for eyes, cheeks, lips, and eyebrows.

Sold by Sephora

Melissa and Doug Rainbow Surprise Cake Play Set

Melissa and Doug understand what kids like. This wooden cake kit is colorful and fun. The 59-piece playset lets kids make a cake with icing, candles and a surprise inside.

Sold by Kohl’s

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet and Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle

Have a fan of entertainment in your life? This Amazon bundle comes with a Fire Tablet and a Fire TV Stick: two great gadgets for one low price.

Sold by Amazon

Gskyer Telescope

This affordable entry-level telescope makes a great gift for a child or an adult who is interested in getting into stargazing. Use the included wireless remote to capture images of what you see.

Sold by Amazon

Women’s Fuzzy Cardigan

Anyone who loves casual style will appreciate this comfortable cardigan sweater. It has a V-neck with button-down front ribbed cuffs and long sleeves.

Sold by Target

Littell Pet Crate

Part furniture, part crate, this sleek and stylish item blends in with your decor. No more unsightly cage. Now your dog can sit right in the room with the family and not feel excluded from the festivities.

Sold by Wayfair

Ulta Beauty Collection Lip Glossary

With 16 lip products in this expansive collection, it is guaranteed to be a favorite for anyone who is a fan of beauty. The set includes oils, glosses, stains and lipsticks in a variety of shades.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set

Give the gift of serenity. These 12 uniquely crafted bath bombs are made from natural ingredients and won’t stain your tub. Each bath bomb is individually wrapped to help them stay fresh until you use them.

Sold by Amazon

Caravan Sports Camo Infinity Zero Gravity Chair

Do you have an uncle who loves sitting outside? This zero-gravity chair will be his favorite gift. It reduces pressure and tension in the back while providing support for a luxury experience.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Ryobi OnePlus 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit

Got a friend or family member who is a DIY fan? This extensive power tool kit comes with a carry bag, a battery, a charger and six essential tools.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay is paraben-free, gluten-free, vegan and cruelty-free. This Wild West eyeshadow palette ranges from terracotta to deep copper and turquoise green. California’s great outdoors inspired the colors.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

FIFA 23 PlayStation 5

Soccer fans may need to wait another four years for a World Cup. However, to pass the time, they can play this hugely popular PS5 game.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Target

Heritage Travelware Lincoln Park 28-Inch Check Size Luggage

Luggage is one of those special gifts that is always appreciated. This model has a spacious interior, 360-degree movement and a retractable push-button trolly handle for easy transport.

Sold by Amazon

Mattel Jurassic World 6-Pack Basic 12-Inch Figure and Dinosaurs

This is a Jurassic World playset that includes five dinosaurs and Owen. The dinosaurs are roughly 6 inches tall and 12 inches long, and they are sculpted with an impressive attention to detail.

Sold by Kohl’s

Ride-On Electric Bumper Car

This bumper car is a toddler-friendly ride-on toy that has cushioned bumpers to protect from accidental collisions. It has two speeds, a five-point safety harness, music, lights and more.

Sold by Amazon

Hampton Bay 30-Inch Outdoor Steel Wood Burning Black Fire Pit

If you know someone who likes to spend time out on their patio, this is an excellent gift. This fire pit has a deep bowl and offers a 360-degree view of the fire, so no one has a bad seat. The included spark screen helps contain stray popping sparks for safety.

Sold by Home Depot

Fitbit Versa 3

This value-packed wearable technology makes an ideal gift for anyone who wants to take their personal fitness goals seriously. The fast-charge feature gives you a full day of battery life after just 12 minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Solo Stove Campfire

Solo Stove makes the best wood-burning stoves and fire pits in the business. This compact, lightweight model is large enough to cook for up to four people.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Solo Stove

Bushnell Wingman GPS Golf Speaker

If you have a golf enthusiast on your list, this innovative Bluetooth speaker makes a great gift. It is a waterproof device that can play your favorite tunes or feed you front/center/back GPS distances.

Sold by Amazon and Golf Galaxy

23andMe Ancestry and Traits Service

Do you want to learn even more about your friends and family members? Give this gift so they can discover their roots and share. This kit can estimate ancestry to the 0.1% across over 2000 geographic regions.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop TV Peacemaker

Peacemaker really wants to be a hero. Or at least he says he does. With this collectable figure, you can decide exactly how heroic he is.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Kimmel 58-Inch Cat Condo

This luxury cat condo has three tiers for climbing and a secluded space for napping. The hidden storage areas let you stash all your cat accessories to keep your home looking neat.

Sold by Wayfair

Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanics Tool Set

If you know an aspiring mechanic, this 230-piece tool set from Craftsman can help them live their dream. It comes with a sturdy, locking case that keeps all parts neatly organized.

Sold by Amazon

