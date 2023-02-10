Valentine’s Day is a time to show your partner how much you care. While gifts aren’t everything, getting your loved one something thoughtful and carefully considered is one way of letting them know you appreciate them.

Gift-giving isn’t everyone’s strong point, so don’t worry if you’re struggling. You can learn to give better gifts with thought and planning. In the BestReviews ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide, you’ll find ideas to suit a range of people and preferences, as well as tips on picking out a gift your significant other will love.

In this article: Nixon Time Teller Water-Resistant Watch, Riedell R3 Quad Roller Skates and Kindle Paperwhite.

Think outside the box

Some people love simple gifts, such as jewelry, wine, beer and scented candles, and there’s nothing wrong with buying them if you know your partner likes them. However, more creative ideas show that you’ve invested time and effort.

Make it appropriate for the length of your relationship

Consider the length and type of your relationship, and choose a gift with this in mind. If you’ve been dating for three weeks, buying your love interest a $500 watch or something overly sentimental is likely to scare them off. Conversely, a cheap box of chocolates probably won’t cut it for your spouse of 10 years. Even if you’ve agreed on a small budget, you can find something more meaningful.

Make it thoughtful but not necessarily ‘romantic’

Your gift doesn’t have to be heart-shaped or flowery just because it’s Valentine’s Day. Of course, if your partner is into that kind of thing, go wild with it. Otherwise, thoughtful is more important than romantic. Don’t pick out something generic; really think about what your partner might like.

Was there a wine you both enjoyed on a date night? Then buy a bottle of that. Or maybe they’ve been talking about wanting to learn to play guitar. You could buy them a basic acoustic to start out on.

Remember, this is someone important to you. It’s likely you know more about what they’d like as a gift than you imagine.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts

Nixon Time Teller Water-Resistant Watch

Its clean lines and simple face design make this watch a great choice for people of all genders, and there are 13 color combinations available to suit most wearers. It has a classic, timeless style, making it a safe bet for most tastes.

Sold by Amazon

Riedell R3 Quad Roller Skates

If your significant other has been talking about learning to skate or taking up a new hobby in general, they might appreciate these roller skates. They’re on the higher end of beginner skates and made from durable faux leather with a low-cut design that’s great for speed.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle e-readers can be divisive for book lovers; some people never go anywhere without theirs, and others eschew them in favor of paper books. However, if the book fan in your life loves to travel, they’ll probably love a Kindle for helping them pack lighter.

Sold by Amazon

“Cabin Fever: Enchanting Cabins, Shacks, and Hideaways”

Does your partner dream of giving up the rat race to live in a remote cabin? They’re sure to love this gorgeous book that features photos of more than 40 impressive modern cabins and information about each.

Sold by Amazon

Fender FA-125 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar

This is an affordable choice for a guitar beginner, but it’s made by Fender, so it’s solidly made and dependable. It has a dreadnought-style body with a walnut bridge and fingerboard, and it plays nicely for the price.

Sold by Amazon

Oxo Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Coffee lovers who are devoted to cold brew but don’t have a way to make it at home will be thrilled to receive this cold brew coffee maker. Its compact size means it doesn’t take up too much space in the fridge or a kitchen cabinet when it’s not being used.

Sold by Amazon

Grounds & Hounds Three Blend Coffee Starter Kit

Another great choice for people who love coffee is this three-pack of artisanal ground coffee featuring three organic blends: Morning Walk Breakfast Blend, Paper and Slippers Medium Roast and Alpha Blend Dark Roast. What’s more, a portion of the proceeds from each sale goes to dog rescue organizations, which is a nice added touch if you’re buying for an animal lover.

Sold by Amazon

Kim Krans The Wild Unknown Tarot Deck and Guidebook

If your partner is into the witchy or esoteric side of life, they might appreciate this tarot deck, which is useful for self-reflection, even for people who don’t believe in the supernatural. This one has stunning black and white artwork with pops of color.

Sold by Amazon

Northern Brewer All Inclusive Homebrew Starter Kit Gift Set

If the special someone in your life is into beer and has expressed an interest in homebrewing, this starter kit contains everything they need to get started. The finished beer will be Kama Citra IPA, which tastes somewhere between a West Coast IPA and an American pale ale.

Sold by Amazon

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

For people who love to spend evenings in their yard, this self-contained compact fire pit is an excellent gift. It produces minimal smoke as it burns, minimizing disturbance to neighbors and smoky odors on clothes.

Sold by Amazon and Solo Stove

Worth checking out

