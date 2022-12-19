To make sure your gift is received in time, consider having it shipped directly to the recipient from the retailer.

Time is running out to get a last-minute Christmas gift

It’s hard to believe that the early access holiday shopping season started roughly 10 weeks ago and is now in the home stretch. If you’ve been putting off getting that ultra HD TV or that Magic Mixies set because you’ve been waiting for one more sale, this may be your last chance.

The best last-minute Christmas gift deals

Amazon All-New Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen, 2022 release)

The all-new design for the Echo Dot Kids is a smiling purple dragon or a sea green owl. The device comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, which is a digital subscription service for kids 3 to 12. Sold by Amazon

ProForm 12.5-Pound Adjustable Dumbbell Set

This set of space-saving dumbbells adjusts from 2.5 to 12.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. The knurled grip reduces the chance of slipping and the included tray provides a convenient storage location. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Magic Mixies Mixlings Sparkle Magic Mega (4-Pack)

This special Sparkle Magic Mega Pack comes with four Mixlings that you can only get in this pack. Use the included magic wands to unlock the secret magic power of your Glitter Mixlings. Sold by Amazon

Relax A Lounger Preston Big and Tall Black Faux Leather Recliner

The faux leather of this one-position recliner design brings elegance to your home decor. It’s 38 inches wide to accommodate big and tall individuals. Sold by Home Depot

Tile Sticker (2022) Small Bluetooth Tracker

This tiny Bluetooth tracker sticks to whatever it is you’d like to keep track of so you can find it if the item is ever misplaced. It has a range of up to 250 feet, is water-resistant and works with both iOS and Android. Sold by Amazon

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds have both noise canceling and transparency modes, and the battery lasts for up to eight hours (or up to 24 hours with the included charging case). Sold by Amazon

Urban Decay Naked x Robin Eisenberg Eyeshadow Palette

The bold colors in this Urban Decay eyeshadow palette will make your eyes shimmer in a variety of warm and cool tones. The set comes with a double-ended, vegan eyeshadow brush. Sold by Sephora

Muyvren High-Definition Monocular Telescope

This monocular telescope has a 40×60 magnification, which gives you a clear view of up to 1,000 yards. It comes with a smartphone adapter so you can capture every breathtaking image you see through the lens. Sold by Amazon

Clinique Take the Day Off Micellar Cleansing Towelettes

Clinique’s towelettes are hypoallergenic and can be used on any type of skin. They come in a resealable to-go package, which makes them perfect for travel. Sold by Target

Sony A90J Bravia XR OLED 4K 55-Inch Smart TV

The cognitive processing technology of this TV understands how people see and hear and adjusts to provide an optimal experience. It can also process motion, so even fast-moving, action-packed movies are blur-free. Sold by Amazon

Taco vs. Burrito

This popular card game is suitable for all ages and is best when there are two to four players. It only takes a few minutes to learn and a full game can be played in about 10-15 minutes. Sold by Amazon

Archie & Oscar Ian Elevated Feeder

Give your dog the dining experience they deserve. Not only does this eco-friendly furniture elevate your pet’s food and water bowls, but it has a generous amount of storage space beneath. Sold by Wayfair

Nerf Ultra Focus Motorized Blaster

Do you want to win every Nerf battle? Then this is the toy you need. It features motorized blasting along with a 10-dart removable clip and an integrated sight to help lock onto your targets. Sold by Amazon

Bushnell Tour V5 Patriot Laser Rangefinder Pack

If you want to play the best round ever, Bushnell can help you do exactly that. This feature-packed range finder is filled with bells and whistles that give you the quick and extremely accurate yardage readings you crave. Sold by Golf Galaxy

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

With access to over one million movies and television episodes, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is an affordable way to enjoy more entertainment than you believed possible. For convenience, the voice remote lets you find your favorite shows just by asking. Sold by Amazon

