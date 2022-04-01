Which eyeliners are most popular at Sephora?

Eyeliner is one of the oldest cosmetics in existence, but it remains a popular, affordable and effective way to create makeup looks. Eyeliner can accentuate your eyes with simple and natural-looking flair, or it can go bold and dramatic. Whether you’re an eyeliner beginner or a makeup pro, these are the most popular eyeliners you can find at Sephora.

Which Sephora eyeliner to get

Different eyeliner formulas specialize in creating different looks. For smudged-out smoky looks, a pencil or gel eyeliner is best. For stylized graphic eyeliner or a cat-eye flick, liquid or pen eyeliners will give you the precision you need.

Some eyeliner formulas also have more of a learning curve than others. For example, pencil eyeliners are generally considered the easiest to apply, but it can take practice to smudge eyeliner into a smoky look that doesn’t leave you with dreaded “raccoon eyes.” Gel and liquid eyeliners need to be applied with an eyeliner brush, which takes lots of practice. However, pen eyeliners can make liquid eyeliners user-friendly thanks to their felt or brush tips.

Top Sephora eyeliner for beginners

Kaja Wink Stamp Wing Eyeliner Stamp and Pen

What you need to know: Take the guesswork out of intimidating winged eyeliner with this convenient pen combo.

What you’ll love: Use the stamp end to start your look, then use the felt-tip pen end to draw a line and fill in. The eyeliner formula is smudgeproof and waterproof.

What you should consider: It’s only available in black. The stamp may not suit all eye shapes.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Sephora eyeliner for beginners for the money

Tarte Double Take Eyeliner

What you need to know: Not sure if you prefer pencil or pen eyeliner? This clever product lets you experiment with both.

What you’ll love: This waterproof eyeliner has a matte-finish pencil on one end and a felt tip pen on the other. It’s available in black or brown.

What you should consider: The pencil can be crumbly and prone to breakage.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Sephora eyeliner pencils

Top Sephora eyeliner pencil

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

What you need to know: Offering an impressive 34 shades, you’re all but guaranteed to find a color (or five) that suits your style.

What you’ll love: This creamy pencil glides on easily and blends out for a variety of looks. The formula comes in a rainbow of colors in matte, shimmer and glitter finishes.

What you should consider: Some colors can be prone to smudging, making this pencil better for smoky, not precise, looks. The soft pencil needs frequent sharpening.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Sephora eyeliner pencil for the money

Sephora Collection 12-Hour Contour Pencil Eyeliner

What you need to know: These richly pigmented pencils glide on easily and last for hours without budging.

What you’ll love: Choose from 21 shades with matte, glitter or shimmer finish.

What you should consider: Some users had issues with the pencil’s tip breaking off easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Clinique Quickliner For Eyes Eyeliner

What you need to know: This twist-up eyeliner pencil is also a good eyeliner for tight lining.

What you’ll love: The fine tip helps draw precise lines, while the built-in smudger can help create smoky eye looks. Choose from five neutral shades.

What you should consider: It isn’t as pigmented as some formulas, making precise looks more challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Sephora liquid eyeliner

Top Sephora liquid eyeliner

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

What you need to know: Not only does the marker tip make this eyeliner easy to use, the liquid formula lasts hours without smudging.

What you’ll love: The eyeliner glides on easily without skipping or tugging. It’s available in six subtle colors and neutrals.

What you should consider: Even though it’s waterproof, watery eyes or oily lids may still result in smudging.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Sephora liquid eyeliner for the money

KVD Beauty Tattoo Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

What you need to know: This liner’s ultrafine brush tip lets you apply the vegan, cruelty-free formula with precision.

What you’ll love: Create clean lines easily with this smooth formula. It’s available in black or brown and both colors come in mini sizes.

What you should consider: The pen tends to dry out quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner

What you need to know: Add some sparkle to your look with this buildable glittery eyeliner.

What you’ll love: Apply this smudgeproof eyeliner on its own or layer it over eye shadow or another eyeliner color for an extra glam look. It contains colorful glitter particles in a clear base and comes in 11 shades.

What you should consider: The brush applicator isn’t very precise. Some colors are not as pigmented as others.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Sephora waterproof eyeliner

Top Sephora waterproof eyeliner

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

What you need to know: Featuring a felt tip and an ergonomic grip for better control, this eyeliner also lasts up to 24 hours.

What you’ll love: The waterproof formula glides on easily and dries within moments. Choose from matte black or brown.

What you should consider: Because it dries so fast, adding another layer or touching up must be done quickly. The pen may dry out faster than other eyeliners.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Sephora waterproof eyeliner for the money

Sephora Collection Retractable Waterproof Eyeliner

What you need to know: This retractable pencil features a creamy formula on one end and a smudger on the other.

What you’ll love: It’s available in 19 shades, including bold colors and matte and shimmer finishes. This formula works well as an eyeliner for your waterline. The smudger pops out to reveal a sharpener.

What you should consider: Some users still have issues with this eyeliner smudging, especially with oily eyelids.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

